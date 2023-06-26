ICICI Securities Shares Surge 15% As Parent Considers Delisting

Shares of ICICI Securities Ltd. hit a 14-month high on parent ICICI Bank Ltd.'s plan to consider delisting its broking arm.

ICICI Bank board will meet on June 29 to discuss the possible delisting, according to an exchange filing.

The stock surged as much as 14.91%, the most since April 8, 2022, to Rs 647 apiece. It was trading 12.58% higher at 9:58 a.m. compared to 0.04% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Total traded volume stood at 77 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 82, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 17.2%.