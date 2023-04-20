ICICI Securities Shares Drop The Most In A Year On Q4 Profit Miss

Shares of ICICI Securities Ltd. declined the most in a year after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit declined nearly 23% year-on-year to Rs 262.7 crore, missing analysts' estimates of Rs 279.5 crore. It also clocked a revenue de-growth of 0.77% to Rs 884.8 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to analysts' estimates of Rs 889.1 crore.

The weakness in retail brokerage and investment banking revenue was offset by strong interest rate-linked revenue, which includes margin trading, funding and treasury book, and distribution income, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.