ICICI Securities Shares Drop The Most In A Year On Q4 Profit Miss
ICICI Securities Shares Drop The Most In A Year On Q4 Profit Miss

The company's net profit declined nearly 23% year-on-year to Rs 262.7 crore, missing analysts' estimates of Rs 279.5 crore.

20 Apr 2023, 10:18 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image (Source: Rawpixel.com, Freepik.com)</p></div>
Representative image (Source: Rawpixel.com, Freepik.com)
Shares of ICICI Securities Ltd. declined the most in a year after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit declined nearly 23% year-on-year to Rs 262.7 crore, missing analysts' estimates of Rs 279.5 crore. It also clocked a revenue de-growth of 0.77% to Rs 884.8 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to analysts' estimates of Rs 889.1 crore.

The weakness in retail brokerage and investment banking revenue was offset by strong interest rate-linked revenue, which includes margin trading, funding and treasury book, and distribution income, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. 

ICICI Securities Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues down 0.77% at Rs 884.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 889.1 crore)

  • Ebitda down 2.69% at Rs 547.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 379.6 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 61.93% vs 63.16%. (Bloomberg estimate: 42.7%)

  • Net profit down 22.81% at Rs 262.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 279.5 crore)

  • The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 9.25 per share for the recently concluded fiscal.

Shares of ICICI Securities fell 3.93% to Rs 442.9 apiece as of 09:29 a.m., compared to 0.27% gains in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 6.30% intraday, in nearly a year since April 21, 2022.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 26.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 43.4.

Out of the 10 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy', two recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 18.8%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing

