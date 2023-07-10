ICICI Prudential Shares Gain After Its Assured New Business Rose In Q1
The company's growth in assured new business rose 8.8% year-on-year in the quarter ended June 30.
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. advanced the most in four weeks on Friday after its assured new business rose in the first quarter.
The company's growth in assured new business rose 8.8% year-on-year in the quarter ended June 30, according to an exchange filing. The value for its new business doubled since 2019 to Rs 2.765 crore in fiscal 2023 versus 2019's Rs 1,328 crore. This shows a CAGR of 20.1% in four years.
The company's total annualised premium equivalent grew 11.7% year-on-year to Rs 8,640 crore.
Shares of ICICI Prudential rose 2.32% to Rs 586.60 apiece as of 10:30 a.m., compared to a 0.52% incline in the Nifty 50. The scrip jumped as much as 4.48% intra-day, the most in four weeks.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.6 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was 72.12, implying that the stock might be overbought.
Of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend a 'hold', and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 0.3%.