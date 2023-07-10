ICICI Prudential Shares Gain After Its Assured New Business Rose In Q1

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. advanced the most in four weeks on Friday after its assured new business rose in the first quarter.

The company's growth in assured new business rose 8.8% year-on-year in the quarter ended June 30, according to an exchange filing. The value for its new business doubled since 2019 to Rs 2.765 crore in fiscal 2023 versus 2019's Rs 1,328 crore. This shows a CAGR of 20.1% in four years.

The company's total annualised premium equivalent grew 11.7% year-on-year to Rs 8,640 crore.