ICICI Lombard Shares Jump Over 14% As ICICI Bank Plans To Bump Up Stake

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd. jumped the most in over three years on Monday after ICICI Bank Ltd. said it plans to raise its stake in the insurer by 4%.

The bank, which holds a 48.02% stake in ICICI Lombard, plans to acquire at least 2.5% of the above 4% before Sept. 9, 2024, according to an exchange filing. Earlier in March, ICICI Bank had been granted an extension by the Reserve Bank of India to reduce its shareholding in ICICI Lombard to less than 30% by Sept. 9, 2024.

On Sunday, the bank's board of directors approved the decision to increase the bank's shareholding in ICICI Lombard.

The board has also approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Batra as executive director of the bank for a period of two years starting December 23, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India.