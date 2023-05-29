ICICI Lombard Shares Jump Over 14% As ICICI Bank Plans To Bump Up Stake
The bank already holds a 48.02% stake in ICICI Lombard, and plans to acquire at least 2.5% of the above 4% before Sept. 9, 2024.
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd. jumped the most in over three years on Monday after ICICI Bank Ltd. said it plans to raise its stake in the insurer by 4%.
The bank, which holds a 48.02% stake in ICICI Lombard, plans to acquire at least 2.5% of the above 4% before Sept. 9, 2024, according to an exchange filing. Earlier in March, ICICI Bank had been granted an extension by the Reserve Bank of India to reduce its shareholding in ICICI Lombard to less than 30% by Sept. 9, 2024.
On Sunday, the bank's board of directors approved the decision to increase the bank's shareholding in ICICI Lombard.
The board has also approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Batra as executive director of the bank for a period of two years starting December 23, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India.
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance surged 14.16% intraday before paring gains and trading 11.55% higher as of 10:02 a.m. This compares to a 0.49% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose the most since April 7, 2020.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 19.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the 26 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 10.1%.