ICICI Lombard Shares Drop The Most In 13 Weeks, Even As Q4 Profit Beats Estimates
The general insurer's fourth-quarter net profit rose 40% YoY to Rs 437 crore, compared with Bloomberg estimate of Rs 394 crore.
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. declined the most in 13 weeks on Wednesday, even as its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The general insurer's fourth-quarter net profit rose 40% year-on-year to Rs 437 crore, it said in an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 394 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The net premium earned rose to Rs 3,726 crore, a rise of 12% over a year earlier.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4FY2023 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 5,256 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,299 crore)
Ebitda up 27% at Rs 1,279 crore.
Ebitda margin at 24.3% vs 21.8%
Net profit up 40% at Rs 437 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 394 crore)
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for the 2023 fiscal.
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. fell 3.43% to Rs 1,092 apiece as of 9:31 a.m., compared with a 0.15% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 4.28% intraday, the most in 13 weeks since Jan. 18.
The total traded volume stood at 25.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.8.
Out of the 28 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 24.5%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing