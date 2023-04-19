ICICI Lombard Shares Drop The Most In 13 Weeks, Even As Q4 Profit Beats Estimates 

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. fell 3.43% to Rs 1,092 apiece as of 9:31 a.m., compared with a 0.15% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 4.28% intraday, the most in 13 weeks since Jan. 18.

The total traded volume stood at 25.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.8.

Out of the 28 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 24.5%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing