ICICI Lombard Q4 Results: Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.'s fourth-quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates.

The general insurer's net profit rose 40% year-on-year to Rs 437 crore in the quarter ended March, it said in an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 394 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The net premium earned rose to Rs 3,726 crore, a rise of 12% over a year earlier.