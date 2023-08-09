ICICI Lombard Gets GST Demand Of Rs 273 Crore From DGGI

Directorate General of GST Intelligence has issued a show cause notice to the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. alleging a good and services tax demand of Rs 273 crore.

The notice, dated July 26, was received by the general insurance firm on Tuesday. The tax demand is along with interest and penalties under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, according to an exchange filing.

"The matter relates to an industry-wide issue on the applicability of GST on salvage adjusted and ineligible input tax credit, on motor claims settled," the company said in the filing late on Tuesday night.

ICICI Lombard said it has deposited Rs 104 crore under protest without accepting any liability in this regard. Such an amount had been disclosed by way of notes to contingent liabilities in its financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, it said.

The firm would be filing its response to the show cause notice within the prescribed timelines.

Shares of ICICI Lombard were trading 1.28% lower at Rs 1,397.80 compared to a 0.43% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 11:38 a.m.