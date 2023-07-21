ICICI Bank Share Price Hits Rs 1,000 For The First Time

The share price of ICICI Bank Ltd. hit the Rs 1,000 mark on the NSE for the first time on Friday.

The stock rose 0.46% to Rs 1,000.1 apiece, as compared with a 0.84% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:51 p.m. The stock rose 0.53% intraday to hit Rs 1,000.85, at its highest ever level.