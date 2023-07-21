ICICI Bank Share Price Hits Rs 1,000 For The First Time

BQPrimeMarketsICICI Bank Share Price Hits Rs 1,000 For The First Time
The stock rose 0.53% intraday to hit Rs 1,000.85, which is its highest ever level.

21 Jul 2023, 2:43 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICICI Bank Ltd.'s branch exterior (Source: Vijay Sartape / BQ Prime) 070221</p></div>
ICICI Bank Ltd.'s branch exterior (Source: Vijay Sartape / BQ Prime) 070221

The share price of ICICI Bank Ltd. hit the Rs 1,000 mark on the NSE for the first time on Friday.

The stock rose 0.46% to Rs 1,000.1 apiece, as compared with a 0.84% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:51 p.m. The stock rose 0.53% intraday to hit Rs 1,000.85, at its highest ever level.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.73 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 77, indicating the stock may be overbought.

Nifty Bank also rose 0.4% to a new high of Rs 46,369.5.

Of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 47 maintain a 'buy' rating, and two suggest a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 12.9%.

