ICICI Bank Share Price Hits Rs 1,000 For The First Time
The stock rose 0.53% intraday to hit Rs 1,000.85, which is its highest ever level.
The share price of ICICI Bank Ltd. hit the Rs 1,000 mark on the NSE for the first time on Friday.The stock rose 0.46% to Rs 1,000.1 apiece, as compared with a 0.84% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:51 p.m. The stock rose 0.53% intraday to hit Rs 1,000.85, at its highest ever level.
The stock rose 0.46% to Rs 1,000.1 apiece, as compared with a 0.84% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:51 p.m. The stock rose 0.53% intraday to hit Rs 1,000.85, at its highest ever level.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.73 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 77, indicating the stock may be overbought.
Nifty Bank also rose 0.4% to a new high of Rs 46,369.5.
Of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 47 maintain a 'buy' rating, and two suggest a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 12.9%.
