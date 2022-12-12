ICICI Bank Raises Rs 5,000 Crore Via Bonds
The bonds carry a coupon of 7.63% payable annually and were issued at par, ICICI Bank said.
Private sector ICICI Bank Ltd. on Monday said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth.
The bank has allotted 50,000 senior unsecured redeemable long term bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis, the date of allotment being Dec. 12, 2022, it said in a regulatory filing.
The bonds are redeemable at the end of seven years (redemption date being Dec. 12, 2029), it said.
There are no special rights or privileges attached to the bonds, it said.
The bonds carry a coupon of 7.63% payable annually and were issued at par, it said. The bonds will be listed in the relevant segment of the NSE.
