ICICI Bank And Bank Of Baroda: Why Morgan Stanley Is ‘Overweight’ On India's Two Second-Placed Lenders

ICICI Bank Ltd., India's second-largest private lender; and Bank of Baroda, the nation's No. 2 public sector bank, continue crucial investments in digitisation to sustain growth, according to Morgan Stanley.

While competitive intensity remains high, investments in technology are critical to improving operating efficiencies, the research firm said following interactions with the managements of the two lenders during the India Financials Trip.

Morgan Stanley maintains it's 'overweight' rating for both banks despite expecting a contraction in margins in the coming quarters.