Hulst BV Dilutes 3.5% Stake In Coforge For Rs 887 crore
According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Hulst BV offloaded 21.50 lakh shares, amounting to 3.5% stake in the firm.
Hulst BV, promoter of Coforge Ltd (formerly NIIT Technologies), on Tuesday divested 3.5% stake in the firm for Rs 887 crore through an open market transaction.
The Netherlands-registered Hulst BV is owned and controlled by funds affiliated with BPEA (Baring Private Equity Asia).
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 4,125.44 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 886.96 crore.
Post the latest transaction, Hulst's shareholding in the firm has reduced to 26.66% from 30.16% (as of March quarter).
In February this year, Hulst BV offloaded a 9.8% stake in IT company Coforge.
On Tuesday, shares of Coforge closed 1.33% lower at Rs 4,127.60 per piece on the BSE.