HUL Q4 Results Review: Shares Fall As Brokerages Flag Margin Pressure
HUL Q4 Results Review: Shares Fall As Brokerages Flag Margin Pressure

HUL's consolidated fourth-quarter net profit rose 13% YoY to Rs 2,600 crore, versus a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,609.67 crore.

28 Apr 2023, 10:27 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A customer looking at Comfort- a fabric conditioner manufactured by HUL. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A customer looking at Comfort- a fabric conditioner manufactured by HUL. (Source: Company website)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s shares declined after brokerages cut the target price on the stock, citing margin pressure and a delay in volume recovery.

The consolidated net profit of HUL rose 13% over the preceding year to Rs 2,600 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,609.67-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

HUL Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue up 11% to Rs 15,215 crore, against the Rs 15,253.65 crore forecast.

  • Operating profit rose 8% to Rs 3,574 crore, against the projected Rs 3,632.77 crore.

  • Margin stood at 23.5% against 24%. Analysts had pegged it at 23.8%.

  • Cost of materials consumed rose 9% to Rs 4908 crore. It, however, dipped marginally on a sequential basis for the first time in many months.

  • Advertising spends rose 1.15% to Rs 1,311 crore. It's 8.4% higher than the previous quarter.

Shares of the company declined 1.52% lower to Rs 2,431.45 per share compared to a flat Nifty 50 as of 9:31 a.m.

Of the 35 analysts tracking the stock, 16 maintain a 'buy,' seven suggest a 'hold,' and one recommends a 'sell,' according to Cogencis data.

What analysts have to say about HUL Q4 results:

Jefferies

  • Maintains 'buy' rating and cuts the price target to Rs 2,875 from Rs 3,100.

  • The key disappointment was lower-than-estimated volume growth of 4%.

  • Expects stock to stay range-bound in the near term unless it sees signs of growth picking up.

  • Lowers EPS estimates by 1-2% to factor in the Q4 miss.

  • Expects lower pricing growth due to muted revenue growth in the coming quarters.

  • Sees gradual gross margin recovery, but it would be reinvested in ad spends.

  • The company focuses on driving growth and market share.

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintains 'equal-weight' rating and cuts the price target to Rs 2,408 from Rs 2,497, implying a potential downside of 2%.

  • Expects 7.3% topline growth in fiscal 2024.

  • Lowers FY24 and FY25 earnings estimates by 5% each.

  • Lowers FY24 and FY25 Ebitda margins by 50–60 basis points to factor in higher A&P spends.

  • Predicts 5.5–6% volume growth as pricing growth comes into play and price cuts are taken in a few categories.

  • Builds in 10% topline growth each in fiscals 2025 and 2026.

  • Expects Ebitda margins to be flat in FY24 and improve gradually thereafter.

  • Earnings missed house and consensus estimates by 5–6%.

  • A high base on home care, pricing actions in various categories, and market development plans may weigh on growth and margins.

Macquarie Research

  • Keeps 'outperform' rating and cuts the target price by 3% to Rs 2,950, implying 18.5% upside.

  • Near-term sales growth will be dragged down by a gradual volume recovery.

  • Cuts FY24 and FY25 earnings per share by 3% each to factor in Q4 misses and the gradual pace of Ebitda margin expansion.

  • Gross margin expansion to be invested in ad spends.

  • Rural lags urban, albeit with weakness bottoming out.

  • Weather issues and elevated input costs remain growth concerns.

Credit Suisse

  • Maintains 'outperform' rating and cuts the target price to Rs 2,850 from Rs 2,950.

  • A sequential dip in volume growth with moderate pricing was unexpected.

  • The volume increase appears to be delayed.

  • Expects moderate revenue growth in the near future.

  • Account for near-term sluggishness in volumes.

  • Adjusts fiscal 2024 and 2025 EPS by 1-2%.

  • Rural growth improved sequentially but is not out of the woods yet.

Nirmal Bang

  • Maintains 'buy' rating and cuts the target price to Rs 3,020 from Rs 3,230, implying a potential upside of 22.3%.

  • Realisation growth is likely to moderate even as volume recovery is gradual.

  • Sales growth is likely to be under pressure over the next two quarters.

  • Expects moderating net material inflation to improve margins.

  • Lowers fiscal 2024 and 2025 EPS estimates by 6.6% and 3.9%, respectively.

  • Currently, we are building in about 15.2% earnings CAGR over fiscal 2023 through 2025.

