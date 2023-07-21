HUL Q1 Result Review: Ebitda, Revenue Misses Prompt Analysts To Trim Earnings Estimates

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. reported a rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY24. However, the company's operating profit and revenue missed estimates, prompting analysts to reduce their earnings per share forecast.

The company's standalone total sales rose 7% to Rs 14,931 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. The net profit increased 8% year-on-year to Rs 2,472 crore during the quarter.

The company intends to ramp up its advertising spends aggressively in the quarters ahead, to shore up volumes that rose at the slowest pace in five quarters, as higher prices deterred consumers.

The results underperformed previous brokerage estimates.