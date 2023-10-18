Huhtamaki Shares Jump Over 14% After Q3 Profit Surges Over 800-Fold

Shares of Huhtamaki India Ltd. surged over 14% on Wednesday after its third-quarter profit jumped over 800 times.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended September from Rs 4 lakh in the same quarter a year earlier, according to an exchange filing.

Additionally, no exceptional loss, coupled with lower expenses, boosted the profit for the third quarter of the current year 2023, the filing said.

In FY23, the company paid Rs 2.12 crore, disclosed as an 'Exceptional Item' loss, as it relocated its label manufacturing capacities at three sites to other existing sites.