Huhtamaki Shares Jump Over 14% After Q3 Profit Surges Over 800-Fold
The company's third quarter consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 32.27 crore from Rs 4 lakh in the same quarter a year earlier.
Shares of Huhtamaki India Ltd. surged over 14% on Wednesday after its third-quarter profit jumped over 800 times.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended September from Rs 4 lakh in the same quarter a year earlier, according to an exchange filing.
Additionally, no exceptional loss, coupled with lower expenses, boosted the profit for the third quarter of the current year 2023, the filing said.
In FY23, the company paid Rs 2.12 crore, disclosed as an 'Exceptional Item' loss, as it relocated its label manufacturing capacities at three sites to other existing sites.
Huhtamaki India Q3 CY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 13.86% at Rs 662.48 crore.
Ebitda is up 99.34% at Rs 45.75 crore.
Margin at 6.9% vs. 2.98%
Net profit at Rs 32.27 crore versus Rs 4 lakh
Shares of the company surged as much as 14.12% intraday to Rs 323.65 apiece, the highest level since Aug. 5, 2021, before paring gains to trade 9.26% higher at Rs 309.85 apiece, as of 10:13 a.m. This compares to a 0.11% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
It has risen 55.46% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 145 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 81, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the three analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 17%.