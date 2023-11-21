HSBC Cuts Sensex Target To 76,130 By December 2024

HSBC reduced its Sensex target to 76,130 by December 2024 citing falling household savings, weak rural spending and global worries even as it maintained "overweight" stance on Indian equities.

While the new target implies a potential upside of 15.9%, it's lower than 78,870 earlier, according to a note by HSBC. Indian equities "have had a good run" but the markets have "gone too far in terms of their pricing and expectations", the brokerage said.

India's net household savings rate has fallen to the lowest in 50 years, indicating that consumers are using savings to make purchases, pushing urban consumption higher, the note said. That, according to HSBC, is an risk to earnings in a high-inflationary environment.

Amid moderate staples growth, the analysts also see uneven monsoon impacting rural demand. And weak global demand in the software sector is still a concern despite strong overall earnings outside of the commodity space, according to HSBC.

HSBC, however, said that the growth outlook for Indian equities is "much clearer". The brokerage cited earnings growth driven by formalisation, government spending, FDI inflows and diversification of global supply chains as long-term triggers.