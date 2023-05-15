HPCL Shares Rise As Profit Hits Nine-Year High In Q4

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. rose the most in over a week after fourth-quarter profit rose to a nine-year high.

The state-run refiner's March quarter net profit was at a nine-year high, up 78.77% to Rs 3,608.32 crore compared with Rs 2,018.45 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company also announced that it will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary to consolidate all green and emerging business opportunities under one umbrella. The company is also exploring options to unlock value in the lubricant business, including carving it out as a separate business.

Additionally, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s refineries at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam operated at 113% capacity and processed the highest ever quarterly crude throughput of 4.96 million metric tonnes from January to March 2023.