HPCL Shares Rise As Profit Hits Nine-Year High In Q4
The state-run refiner's March quarter net profit was at a nine-year high, up 78.77% to Rs 3,608.32 crore
Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. rose the most in over a week after fourth-quarter profit rose to a nine-year high.
The state-run refiner's March quarter net profit was at a nine-year high, up 78.77% to Rs 3,608.32 crore compared with Rs 2,018.45 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company also announced that it will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary to consolidate all green and emerging business opportunities under one umbrella. The company is also exploring options to unlock value in the lubricant business, including carving it out as a separate business.
Additionally, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s refineries at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam operated at 113% capacity and processed the highest ever quarterly crude throughput of 4.96 million metric tonnes from January to March 2023.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue 10.67% at Rs 1.08 lakh crore vs. Rs 1.05 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.01 lakh crore)
Ebitda is up 82.83% at Rs 5129.73 crore vs. Rs 2805.67 crore.
Ebitda margin at 4.75% vs. 2.87% (Bloomberg estimate: 4%)
Net profit is up 78.77% at Rs 3,608.32 crore vs. Rs 2,018.45 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 162.40 crore).
Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation gained 0.15% to Rs 261.15 apiece as of 11:16 a.m. in trade on Monday, compared to a 0.46% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The stock rose as much as 3.16% intraday, the most in over a week since May 4, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 2.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 5.5%.