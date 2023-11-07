HPCL Shares Rebound To Three-Month High After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

HPCL's stock rose as much as 5.61% during the day to Rs 276.8 apiece, the highest since Aug. 3. The shares were trading 4.83% higher at Rs 274.75 apiece, compared to a 0.33% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 12.10 p.m.

It has risen 17.39% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.

Seventeen out of the 33 analysts tracking HPCL maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, nine recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 7.7%.