How Zomato's Quick Commerce Unit Blinkit Has Fared Since Buyout

It's been a year since Zomato Ltd. acquired Blinkit Commerce Pvt. While revenue of the segment has been growing, operating losses widened. Still, the recent quarterly results and growth of peers underscores the potential Zomato sees in Blinkit.

Zomato had bought Blinkit for Rs 447 crore, in line with its strategy to expand its business segments. Here's how Blinkit has fared since then: