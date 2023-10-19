How Wipro Stock Performed Against Other IT Giants
Over the past year, Wipro has substantially underperformed the Sensex.
Wipro Ltd. stock has in the past one year performed better than Infosys Ltd., but lagged behind Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HCL Techonology Services Ltd.
Over the past year, the share price of Wipro has substantially underperformed the Sensex. The stock has gained just over 4%, while Sensex advanced approximately 11% during the same period.
However, on Sept. 15, Wipro's share price reached a 52-week high of Rs 443.60.
On Oct. 19., the stock fell by more than 3% after it released its September quarter earnings.
Shares of the company fell 2.95% to Rs 393.80 apiece, compared to a 0.14% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:27 p.m. on Thursday.
The stock has risen 0.22% year-to-date. The company has given -8.42% returns in the past one month.
Sales for the second quarter decreased 1.38%, trailing behind the company's competitors. Over this time frame, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s sales increased 0.52% and Infosys Ltd. saw a growth of 2.8%.
During Q3 FY23, Wipro posted growth in a seasonally weak quarter, even as macroeconomic headwinds stoked recessionary fears in some of its biggest markets, after which the stock grew 1.19%.
In Q4 FY23, the stock gave a 2.83% return after the company saw revenue fall 0.17% quarter-on-quarter. Wipro declared a Rs 12,000-crore buyback.
In Q1 FY24, the stock rose 2.73% when the company's top line declined but met estimates in what is seasonally the strongest quarter. Profitability was in line as well.
While most brokerages are not bullish on Wipro, they have not downgraded the stock either.
Here is what they have to say about the IT stock: