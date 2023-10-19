How Wipro Stock Performed Against Other IT Giants

Wipro Ltd. stock has in the past one year performed better than Infosys Ltd., but lagged behind Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HCL Techonology Services Ltd.

Over the past year, the share price of Wipro has substantially underperformed the Sensex. The stock has gained just over 4%, while Sensex advanced approximately 11% during the same period.

However, on Sept. 15, Wipro's share price reached a 52-week high of Rs 443.60.