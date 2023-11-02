How To Beat Market Volatility? Vikas Khemani And Rushabh Sheth Explain

The best strategy to beat the volatility and uncertainty in the market is to focus on the longer horizon, according to market veterans.

There is always some uncertainty while investing and there is no doubt that the global macro set-up—especially the developed markets—is not so great, Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors Pvt., told BQ Prime's Alexander Mathew.

When you focus on a short-term horizon, there is always a worry factor, he said. “My only suggestion is to zoom out and not to focus on the short-term. There are enormous opportunities in the longer horizon.”