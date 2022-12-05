How These Mutual Fund Managers Churned Their Portfolio Amid Volatility

Compared to 9–12 months ago, Sambre said there have been some changes in the portfolio: "Overall, as a house, we have increased exposure to the banking and lending businesses. There are good signs of them recovering with good balance sheets."

As far as Sambre's specific portfolios are concerned, some trimmings were made at the beginning of the year in the midcap IT space due to the heightened valuations. "But now we have started looking at them as excessive valuations have come off," he said.

As a house, DSP Mutual Fund has enhanced exposure to healthcare, he said: "It is underperforming year-to-date, but this gives us a good entry point into a sector that is neglected right now. Their core business metrics are fundamentally sound. Despite facing some transitionary pressures from high raw material prices, these companies are delivering good cash flow. Gradually, we are looking to increase exposure. Over the next 1–2 years, this can become a good category to own."

Notably, Sambre added that the broader engineering space is also something they are looking at: "There is a clear sign of capex acceleration by the government across segments like railways and defence. PLI schemes are also adding to the momentum. These companies are seeing a good inflow of orders. It's a good long-term view as well. But we're aware that these companies are not trading cheaply, so we're cautious and slow on adding them."