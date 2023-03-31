How The Indian Markets Fared In FY23

The financial year 2023, that was marred by decadal high inflation, aggressive monetary policy stance by global central banks and Russia-Ukraine crisis, saw the Indian equity markets hardly return any gains to investors.

Indian benchmarks closed higher on Friday, led by gains in information technology, banking and financial stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.78% to close at 58,991.52, while the Nifty 50 closed 1.63% higher at 17,359.75.