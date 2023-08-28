Why SBI, PNB And BOB Shares Beat The Nifty Bank

Public sector unit bank stocks are seizing the spotlight after the first-quarter results.

State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Baroda have been leading the Nifty Bank. Their net profits rose in Q1 FY24, compared to private peers. Stock prices of the banks have also advanced in the range of 11-93%, compared to a 14% rise in the index.

PNB's profits have quadrupled in a year, SBI's surged 2.78 times, while BOB reported an 87.70% year-on-year earnings growth. With the price-to-book ratios of the banks also inching higher — narrowing the gap compared to the private peers — here is what contributed to the PSU bank stock rally.