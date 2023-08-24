How Oil India's Market Capitalisation Surpassed Peers And Benchmark Index

Oil India Ltd. has recorded the highest year-to-date surge in market capitalisation at 41.16%, in sharp contrast with the collective market capitalisation drop of 3.42% seen in the Nifty Oil and Gas.

On Aug. 23, the company's market value stood at Rs 31,870.7 crore, marking a significant upturn from its initial market capitalisation of Rs 22,577.3 crore at the beginning of this calendar year.

By contrast, the company's counterparts in the upstream sector, like Reliance Industries Ltd. and Oil and Natural Gas Corp., registered market capitalisation expansions of 9.58% and 19.76%, respectively.