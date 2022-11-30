How Investors Can Make Most Of Defence Opportunity, Explains Edelweiss AMC's Trideep Bhattacharya

India's defence sector is a decadal opportunity for investors, according to Trideep Bhattacharya of Edelweiss Asset Management Co.

As long as steps taken by the government to boost the indigenisation of defence remain consistent, the sector is bound to flourish, Bhattacharya, chief investment officer-equities at Edelweiss AMC, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"In that context, the capabilities of the companies, the ecosystem is not fully developed. Watch this space, a lot of companies will either go [the] IPO [route], or join the bandwagon overall. At the moment, we have fairly limited opportunities in the listed space we can play with," Bhattacharya said.

While every segment has its day under the sun, what matters most from minority shareholders' perspective "is that same opportunity gets captured with better profitability, along with higher growth and higher return ratios", he said.