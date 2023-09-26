How Higher Brent Crude Prices Will Impact Key Sectors

Production of paints heavily relies on crude-based derivatives--like titanium dioxide, pthalic anhydride, methyl methcrylate, and aromatics that are used as binders and solvents. These account for 40% of overall raw material costs.

Titanium dioxide, a key material used as white pigment in the industry, has seen a price elevation of almost 2.82% since July 1. Prices of pthalic anhydride and methanol have surged 10% and 20%, respectively.

If prices continue to rise, that will likely impact Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV.

Since paintmakers buy raw material about three months in advance, any effect of the ongoing surge will more likely be evident in the quarter ending December, rather then July-September earnings.