How HAL To Bharat Dynamics Stand To Gain From $110-Billion Defence Pipeline, Explains PhillipCapital
Robust order book and favorable policies are driving defence sector growth, says the brokerage.
India's defence sector has an opportunity pipeline of $110 billion over the next six to eight years as against a cumulative revenue of $8 billion in the previous fiscal, according to PhillipCapital (India) Pvt.
Backed by a robust order book and a healthy pipeline, the sector demonstrates timely execution, leverages domain expertise, maintains cash-rich balance sheets, and makes in-house investments in research and development, the brokerage said in a note. It benefits from favourable policies that prioritise local manufacturing, and dividend payouts ranging from 30% to 60%, it said.
According to PhillipCapital, here's the break-up of $110 billion opportunity:
Defence Aerospace: $44 billion.
Defence Shipping: $40 billion.
Missiles/artillery gun systems: $26 billion.
The Make-in-India initiative has resulted in an increase in domestic defence procurement, from 38% in fiscal year 2013 to 68% in FY23, according to the brokerage. The Agnipath scheme, aimed at reducing expenditures on personnel and pensions, is expected to free up significant cash for vital capital defence acquisitions, it said.
Global original equipment manufacturers see vast potential in India and are open to supporting the sector through technology transfers, according to the note.
The Ministry of Defence has received a budget allocation of 13% of the total Union Budget for the current fiscal year, marking a 13% increase compared to the previous year. Capital allocations for modernisation and infrastructure development of the defence services have been raised to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the current fiscal year, representing a 6.7% increase over the previous budget, according to PhillipCapital.
PhillipCapital lists how defence sector companies stand to benefit:
Bharat Dynamics
Bharat Dynamics Ltd. has established a strong foothold in the industry as the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of surface-to-air missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, and torpedoes to the Indian armed forces.
The company recently launched Astra, an offering that has broadened its addressable market to 61% of India's $24.5-billion missile demand spanning 2017 to 2026.
While the company faced muted order inflows between fiscal years 2016 and 2022, primarily due to delays in finalising major orders, it recently secured a highly anticipated contract worth Rs 82 billion for the Akash Weapon System in March.
The company has an order backlog of Rs 208 billion, backed by a robust pipeline worth over Rs 300 billion. These orders are expected to be finalised over the next three to five years.
The brokerage firm projects a compound annual growth rate of 32% and 47% for the company's revenue and profit after tax, respectively, from fiscal years 2023 to 2026.
Bharat Electronics
Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s virtuous cycle of growth will be driven by a combination of order visibility and swift execution.
Operating in the highly specialised defence-electronics sector, the company commands a market share of 60%.
The company stands to potentially secure orders worth over Rs 250 billion annually for the next four years.
With an order backlog of Rs 607 billion, the company has revenue visibility over the next three years. It also has a strong pipeline of Rs 700–800 billion.
The brokerage firm expects to witness a compound annual growth rate of 15% and 18% in the company's revenue and profit after tax, respectively, from fiscal years 2023 to 2026.
Data Patterns
Data Patterns (India) Ltd. has experienced significant growth in the niche sector of defence electronics, demonstrating a healthy growth rate in recent years. This growth is visible in its order book CAGR of 39% from fiscal years 2018 to 2023.
As of FY23, the company's order book stands at Rs 9.2 billion.
In the next two to three years, the company anticipates radar orders worth Rs 10 billion.
The company aims to execute nearly 95% of its current order backlog within the next two years. Some equipment-related tasks may extend to three to four years.
The brokerage expects the company's earnings CAGR to be 39% over from fiscal years 2023 to 2026.
Hindustan Aeronautics
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is poised to witness a substantial boost in manufacturing revenue, driven by the execution of the Tejas light combat aircraft Mk-1A.
In the previous fiscal year, the share of manufacturing revenue bottomed at 15% compared to 44% in fiscal year 2019.
The company has an order pipeline of $48 billion over the next 10 years for products that it has already developed.
The company holds a dominant position in India's aerospace defense sector, with approximately 80% of the defense forces' fleet being either supplied or serviced by Hindustan Aeronautics.
The brokerage expects a revenue compound annual growth rate of 14% from fiscal years 2023 to 2026.
MTAR Technologies
MTAR Technologies Ltd. has established itself as a player in highly specialised sectors, catering to organisations such as the Indian Space Research Organisation, National Payments Corporation, Defence Research and Development Organisation, and Bloom Energy.
Clean energy accounts for approximately 77% of the overall revenue.
The management targets achieving a revenue of Rs 30 billion by FY28, representing a substantial increase from Rs 5.7 billion in FY23.
Despite a lack of new build orders, MTAR continues to find opportunities in the refurbishment and spare-parts sector.
The company's revenue CAGR was 30% over FY18–23 and the brokerage expects it to accelerate to 41% over FY23–26.
Solar Industries
Solar Industries India Ltd. is a dominant player in industrial explosives market, controlling a significant one-fourth share of the market in India.
PhillipCapital expects the company to continue to maintain its dominant position in the niche explosives segment due to the absence of other contenders with a similar scale, stringent regulations and a high level of repeat business due to the sensitive nature of the product.
Expanding its manufacturing capabilities overseas has been a key growth driver for the company, leading to a significant increase in revenue.
The brokerage expects the company to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 10% and 17% in revenue and profit after tax, respectively, from fiscal years 2023 to 2026.