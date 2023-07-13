How HAL To Bharat Dynamics Stand To Gain From $110-Billion Defence Pipeline, Explains PhillipCapital

The Make-in-India initiative has resulted in an increase in domestic defence procurement, from 38% in fiscal year 2013 to 68% in FY23, according to the brokerage. The Agnipath scheme, aimed at reducing expenditures on personnel and pensions, is expected to free up significant cash for vital capital defence acquisitions, it said.

Global original equipment manufacturers see vast potential in India and are open to supporting the sector through technology transfers, according to the note.

The Ministry of Defence has received a budget allocation of 13% of the total Union Budget for the current fiscal year, marking a 13% increase compared to the previous year. Capital allocations for modernisation and infrastructure development of the defence services have been raised to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the current fiscal year, representing a 6.7% increase over the previous budget, according to PhillipCapital.