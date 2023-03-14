How CLSA Sees These Two 'High Impact Events' Affecting AMC Stocks

Regulatory changes like a uniform total expense ratio for a fund house and subsuming GST within the TER are "high impact events" for some AMCs, according to CLSA.

However, asset management companies may pass on the impact of these regulatory events to other intermediaries, according to a note dated March 13.

Meanwhile, the subsuming of GST with the base TER can have a "material impact on the profitability of any scheme." Currently, an investor pays 18% GST on top of the TER.

"Other events like the removal of B30 incentives could be relatively low impact for AMCs," as these are mostly pass-throughs for the AMC, the note said.

Currently, AMCs could hitherto charge up to 30 basis points over and above the TER on new inflows of up to Rs 2 lakh from beyond the top 30 cities (B30) if the scheme's new inflows from retail investors from B30 cities were at least 30% of the scheme's gross new inflows or 15% of the scheme's average AUMs (year to date).

Other possibilities like the rationalisation of transaction charges could impact institutional brokerages, and steps like direct market access for AMCs could lead to logistical challenges, according to the note.