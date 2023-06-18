How A Fund Manager Up 30% Is Navigating AI’s Big Bang

A: The infrastructure layer that allows for this accelerated computing to go on is the way to play AI right now because we’re in the R&D phase. The applications are just getting developed and it’s going to be a tectonic shift in technology for the next decade. It’s the biggest thing to happen since the mobile internet. And so we’re very excited about it. But the best way to play it is through the infrastructure required to do this computing. So that starts with high-end semiconductors, it starts with cloud-based computing workloads, and I think investors will do quite well in that. And then as we move forward, you’re going to see more and more software applications embed this technology — that’s already starting, but it’s going to accelerate over the next year. This isn’t a long-term thing. You’re not going to have to wait three to five years to see what happens. It’s going to start to come into every application — that’s important for productivity purposes in the next four quarters.