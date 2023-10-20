How A 50% Plunge In Benchmark Refining Margin May Impact Indian Oil Firms

India's oil and gas explorers and refiners to petrochemical companies could face pressure on their profitability as crude prices remain volatile and the benchmark refining margin has plunged.

The Singapore gross refining margin—what refiners make on processing every barrel of crude into diesel, petrol and other products—has fallen 50% so far in the ongoing quarter to $4.8 a barrel as of Oct. 15, according to Reuters data. It dropped 6% week-on-week.

By comparison, Singapore GRM had surged 2.37 times from $4.1 per barrel in Q1 to $9.6 a barrel in Q2.