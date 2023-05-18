Honeywell Automation Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Beats Estimates
The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 54.16% year-on-year to Rs 112.03 crore, beating estimate of Rs 104.68 crore.
Shares of Honeywell Automation Ltd. rose on Thursday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit rose 54.16% year-on-year to Rs 112.03 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. Bloomberg estimated a profit of Rs 104.68 crore.
Honeywell Automation India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 27.2% at Rs 849.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 910.04 crore).
Ebitda up 58.99% at Rs 138.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 132.14 crore).
Ebitda margin at 16.34% vs. 13.07% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.5%).
Net profit is up 54.16% at Rs 112.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.68 crore).
The company announced a dividend of Rs 95 per share for the fiscal ended March 31. The same, if approved, will be paid on August 25.
Shares of the company rose 8.53% to Rs 40,650 apiece, compared to a 0.24% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:34 a.m. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17.2 times the 30-day volume.
The relative strength index stood at 77, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
Of the nine analysts tracking the stock, three maintain a buy, three suggest a 'hold', and three recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 6.2%.