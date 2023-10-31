Mamaearth IPO: All You Need To Know

Honasa Consumer Ltd., the parent of Mamaearth, launched its initial public offering on Oct. 31. The IPO issue will close on Nov. 2.

The beauty and personal care company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 365 crore. The company also has an offer for sale of 4.12 crore shares by promoters, investors, and other selling shareholders.

The company intends use the proceeds largely towards advertising expenses to enhance brand visibility. It also plans to deploy funds for capital expenditure to set up new exclusive brand outlets and investing in it's subsidiary, BBlunt, to set up new salons.