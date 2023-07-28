Home First Finance Q1 Review: Earnings In Line With Estimates, Says Jefferies
The housing-finance company's profit rose 35% year-on-year to Rs 69.1 crore in the quarter ended June
Shares of Home First Finance Co. declined on Friday even as its first-quarter net profit and interest income were in line with the estimates of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
The housing-finance company's profit rose 35% year-on-year to Rs 69.1 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. The profit was Rs 64 crore in the last quarter of fiscal 2023.
Home First Finance Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 35% at Rs 69.1 crore.
Net interest income up 30% at Rs 110 crore.
Gross non-performing assets at 1.64% vs 1.61% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.14% vs 1.07% (QoQ).
Jefferies On Home First Finance Q1 Results
Retains 'buy' rating with a price target of Rs 945 per share, implying an upside potential of 12% over the next 12 months.
Strong growth continues, and earnings are in line with estimates.
Profit and NII were in line with estimates on a year-on-year basis.
Higher operational expenditure was offset by a rise in assignment income. Loans grew 38% year-on-year, led by a 35% annual disbursement growth.
Gross stage three assets were stable on a sequential basis at 1.6% but witnessed a 50-basis point decline on an annual basis.
Shares of Home First Finance were trading 0.43% lower at Rs 865 apiece as of 11:29 a.m., compared to a 0.25% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose to an intra-day high of 1.84%.
It has risen nearly 18.3% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 10%.