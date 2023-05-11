HNIs Preferring FDs Over Debt Mutual Funds: Report

With the debt mutual fund schemes now under the tax ambit, the attractiveness of the product has reduced as high networth Individuals are favouring bank fixed deposits over such funds, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Thursday.

In addition, interest rates on bank deposits have increased significantly over the past one year. This led to HNIs getting inclined towards bank fixed deposits over debt mutual funds, Nitin Aggarwal, Head of BFSI Research at Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities, said.