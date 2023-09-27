HLE Glascoat Shares Jump Over 15% After Multiple Large Trade

Shares of the company rose 12.74% to Rs 572.6 apiece, compared to a 0.41% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10.04 a.m. The stock surged 15.68%, the most since April 17, to Rs 587.55 apiece.

The stock has risen 13.91% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 95 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.5.

The lone analyst tracking HLE Glascoat has a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.