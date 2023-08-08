BQPrimeMarketsHLE Glascoat Shares Decline Over 6% After Profit Falls 40% In Q1
HLE Glascoat Shares Decline Over 6% After Profit Falls 40% In Q1

HLE Glascoat 's net profit fell 40% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.

08 Aug 2023, 10:46 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Market graph, financial data is displayed on a laptop screen (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Market graph, financial data is displayed on a laptop screen (Source: freepik)

Shares of HLE Glascoat Ltd. fell over 6% on Monday after its profit declined in the first quarter.

The company's net profit fell 40% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.

HLE Glascoat Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 3.54% at Rs 197.19 crore.

  • Ebitda down 17.21% at  Rs 23.18 crore.

  • Margins at 11.76% vs 13.7%.

Shares of the company declined 5.06% to Rs 608.40 apiece, compared to a 0.028% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 10:24 a.m. The stock fell to an intraday low of 6.54%.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 6.3 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 31.33, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

The one analyst tracking the stock recommends a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg.

