Hitachi Energy Q4 Results: Net Profit Dips 1.68% To Rs 51 Crore
24 May 2023, 5:57 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hitachi Energy India Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Hitachi Energy India Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Hitachi Energy said on Wednesday that its net profit dipped 1.68% to Rs 50.81 crore in the March quarter of 2022–2033.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 51.68 crore for the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,336.30 crore from Rs 1,142.13 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company received an order worth Rs 1,262 crore in the fourth quarter, which was higher than Rs 1,043.6 crore in the year-ago period.

As of March 31, 2023, the order backlog stood at Rs 7,071 crore, providing revenue visibility for the coming quarters, it stated.

"Our success is a result of our focused strategy, diversified portfolio, and relentless pursuit of improving the bottom line," N Venu, managing director and chief executive officer of Hitachi Energy India, said in a statement.

He stated that the price of certain commodities specific to this industry remains high and that a chip and electronics shortage persists.

"We have resiliently navigated these challenges and remain optimistic about leveraging opportunities arising from the fast-evolving energy transition along with customers and stakeholders," he added.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.40 per share at face value of Rs 2 each.

Further, the company said Nishi Vasudeva has resigned as a non-executive independent director with effect from May 24, 2023.

Meena Ganesh was appointed as an additional director in the capacity of non-executive independent director for five years, with effect from May 24, 2023.

She is the chairperson and co-founder at Portea Medical and serves on the boards of Pfizer India, P&G Health & Hygiene Ltd., and Axis Bank, it stated.

Hitachi Energy serves customers in the utility, industry, and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain.

