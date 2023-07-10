Hindustan Zinc Shares Fall After Declaring Interim Dividend

Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. fell on Monday after the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share worth a total payout of be worth Rs 2,957 crore for FY24.

This follows a payout of around Rs 31,900 crore in four tranches to investors last year. Vedanta Ltd., which owns about 65% of Hindustan Zinc, has already issued one dividend this year, ahead of a bond repayment. The company paid five dividends totaling about Rs 37,700 crore in the prior fiscal.

The Indian government has stake of around 30% in the mining company.