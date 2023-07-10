Hindustan Zinc Shares Fall After Declaring Interim Dividend
This follows a payout of around Rs 31,900 crore in four tranches to investors last year.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. fell on Monday after the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share worth a total payout of be worth Rs 2,957 crore for FY24.
This follows a payout of around Rs 31,900 crore in four tranches to investors last year. Vedanta Ltd., which owns about 65% of Hindustan Zinc, has already issued one dividend this year, ahead of a bond repayment. The company paid five dividends totaling about Rs 37,700 crore in the prior fiscal.
The Indian government has stake of around 30% in the mining company.
The stock declined as much as 4.86%, the most since March 29, and was trading 3.79% lower at 10:16 a.m. compared to a 0.42% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
Total traded volume stood at 6.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.2
Of the 14 analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and nine suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets suggests a potential downside of 16%.