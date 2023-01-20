Hindustan Zinc Shares Decline After Q3 Earnings Miss Analyst Estimates

Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. declined on Friday after its third-quarter operating profit missed analysts' estimates.

The Ebitda fell 17.82% year-on-year to Rs 3,469 in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. The net profit dropped 20.18% year-on-year to Rs 2,156 crore in the said quarter, however, it was above analyst estimates at Rs 2,090.1 crore.

Vedanta Ltd. approved the sale of assets of its subsidiary Zinc International to the Hindustan Zinc Ltd. for $2,981 million (approx Rs 2,421.54 crore).