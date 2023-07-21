Hindustan Zinc Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Decline, But Beat Estimates

Profit before tax expenses from zinc and lead, its primary segment, fell 59% to Rs 1,442 crore. This decline was despite the company reporting the highest mined metal production at 2,57,000 tonne. Integrated zinc production was up 1% at 2,09,000 tonne and refined lead production was down 6% YoY at 51,000 tonne.

Profit from its silver business offered some respite, growing 14.7% at Rs 1,128 crore, with integrated silver production increasing 1% YoY to 1,79,000 tonne.

"We strongly believe that in a cyclical commodity business, protecting margins is fundamental, hence our strong focus lies on optimising cost and enhancing volume," said Arun Misra, chief executive officer at Hindustan Zinc.

Zinc cost of production before royalty for the quarter was 5.6% lower YoY at $1,194 (Rs 98,103) per tonne, majorly on account of softened coal and input commodity prices, better domestic coal availability, and further supported by better operational efficiencies year-on-year.