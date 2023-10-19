Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Ultratech Cement Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Thursday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Hindustan Unilever could report a revenue of Rs 15,577 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,608.9 crore in the quarter under review.
ITC Ltd. will also report its second quarter results on Thursday. The company’s net profit is expected to be Rs 4,973.9 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 17,589.2 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Ultratech Cement Ltd. may post a strong second quarter on Thursday, with profit driven by lower fuel costs and improved demand in a seasonally weak quarter.
The cement-maker is expected to report a net profit of Rs 1,334.2 crore and revenue of Rs 15,769.3 crore for the second quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Nestle India Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd., Metro Brands Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Cyient Ltd., PVR Inox Ltd., Tanla Platforms Ltd., Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Mastek Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd., Tata Coffee Ltd., Aarti Drugs Ltd., Kirloskar Pneumatic Ltd., Ganesh Housing Corp., Sagar Cements Ltd., Indoco Remedies Ltd., Wendt (India) Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., Accelya Solutions India Ltd., Agro Tech Foods Ltd., and Updater Services Ltd. will also report their second quarter earnings on Thursday.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday: