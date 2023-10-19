Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Ultratech Cement Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Thursday.

According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Hindustan Unilever could report a revenue of Rs 15,577 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,608.9 crore in the quarter under review.

ITC Ltd. will also report its second quarter results on Thursday. The company’s net profit is expected to be Rs 4,973.9 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 17,589.2 crore, according to consensus estimates.