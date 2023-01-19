Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Hindustan Zinc Q3 Results Today—Earning Estimates

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. are among the companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December on Thursday.

Electricals manufacturers Havells India Ltd. and Polycab India Ltd., IT players Mphasis Ltd. and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., engineering major L&T Technology Services Ltd., and multiplex operator PVR Ltd. will also release their earnings.

Other companies slated to announced their earnings today are AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., IIFL Wealth Management Ltd., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., Can Fin Homes Ltd., IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., Anant Raj Ltd., Hatsun Agro Products Ltd., Kuabntum Papers Ltd., Meghmani Finechem Ltd., and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.