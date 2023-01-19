Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Hindustan Zinc Q3 Results Today—Earning Estimates
Earning estimates for Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Hindustan Zinc and others.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. are among the companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December on Thursday.
Electricals manufacturers Havells India Ltd. and Polycab India Ltd., IT players Mphasis Ltd. and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., engineering major L&T Technology Services Ltd., and multiplex operator PVR Ltd. will also release their earnings.
Other companies slated to announced their earnings today are AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., IIFL Wealth Management Ltd., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., Can Fin Homes Ltd., IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., Anant Raj Ltd., Hatsun Agro Products Ltd., Kuabntum Papers Ltd., Meghmani Finechem Ltd., and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.
Analysts will observe if easing input costs for Hindustan Unilever can offset weak rural demand in the face of inflationary pressures and post festive season downturn.
The FMCG giant is expected to report net profit of Rs 2,497.90 crore for the quarter under review against a topline of Rs 15,120.37 crore, according to the consensus of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The company is expected to report Ebitda of Rs 3,556.1 crore, with margin at 23.5%. The implied one-day share move following earning as per Bloomberg estimates stands at 1.2%.
Asian Paints will be watched for expected expansion in margins on account of a decline in input prices. Bloomberg estimates project a December quarter revenue of Rs 9,491.79 crore for the company, and net profit of Rs 1,158.82 crore.
Ebitda and Ebitda margin are projected to stand at Rs 1,737.42 crore and 18.3%, respectively.
The stock is expected to move 2.5% the day after the earnings, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Earnings estimates for companies announcing their financial performance for the recently concluded quarter today are as follows: