Hindustan Petroleum, Petromin To Launch 1,000 Express Service Stations In India
These Petromin Express stations will be strategically positioned in select HPCL retail outlets in major cities in next five years.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp. launched the initial set of 16 Petromin Express Stations in Bengaluru and Chennai on Oct. 16. These service stations were the outcome of the company's latest partnership with Saudi Arabia-based Petromin Corp.
Petromin Corp. aims to set up 1,000 Petromin Express stations in India within the next five years. These vehicle care service centres will be strategically positioned in select Hindustan Petroleum retail outlets across major Indian cities and metropolitan areas.
About The Partnership
Hindustan Petroleum plans to rent retail space within their outlets to accommodate each Petromin Express station. These stations will provide quick and basic maintenance services to walk-in customers, with basic services being completed within just 30 minutes, according to their announcement.
This strategic partnership is geared towards delivering top-tier customer experiences at budget-friendly rates. The stations will offer a comprehensive range of services all in one place, including lube changes, minor repairs, scheduled maintenance, battery replacements, tyre services, air conditioning repairs, and eco-friendly carwash facilities. The statement also projects that this business model will create 5,000 job opportunities in the coming years.
Petromin Express India, a subsidiary of Petromin Corp., has committed to invest approximately $100 million in establishing the 1,000 vehicle service centres.
"The announcement of Petromin's partnership with HPCL is a landmark model to embark upon a game-changing vehicle maintenance network in India. Two strong brands coming together will build confidence in the minds of the customers," said Sanjay Nigam, chief executive officer of Petromin India and SE Asia.