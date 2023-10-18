Hindustan Petroleum, Petromin To Launch 1,000 Express Service Stations In India

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. launched the initial set of 16 Petromin Express Stations in Bengaluru and Chennai on Oct. 16. These service stations were the outcome of the company's latest partnership with Saudi Arabia-based Petromin Corp.

Petromin Corp. aims to set up 1,000 Petromin Express stations in India within the next five years. These vehicle care service centres will be strategically positioned in select Hindustan Petroleum retail outlets across major Indian cities and metropolitan areas.