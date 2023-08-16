Hindustan Copper Shares Decline Over 8% After Profit Falls In Q1
The government-owned copper producer's net profit fell 17% year-on-year to Rs 47.28 crore in the quarter ended June.
Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd. tumbled over 8% on Monday after its profit declined in the first quarter.
The government-owned copper producer's net profit fell 17% year-on-year to Rs 47.28 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.
Hindustan Copper Q1 FY24 Results Highlights. (YoY)
Revenue up 6.47% to Rs 370.04 crore.
Ebitda down 27% at Rs 92.11 crore
Ebitda margin at 24.83% vs 36.35% a year ago
Net profit down 17% to Rs 47.28 crore
Raw material costs surged over 5 times to Rs 9.50 crore over the past year.
Shares of Hindustan Copper traded 7.3% lower as of 10:04 a.m., compared with a 0.20% decline in the S&P BSE SENSEX index.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at a moderate 53.15, implying that it is neither strongly overbought or oversold.