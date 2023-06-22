Hindustan Construction Shares Jump 13% After Multiple Large Trades

Shares of Hindustan Construction Co. jumped over 13%, the most in over six months, on Thursday after multiple large trades.

Around 5.22 crore shares, or 3.4% equity, were sold in nine bunches for Rs 77.47 crore, according to Bloomberg data.

Shares of the company jumped 13.35% before paring gains to trade 11.99% higher as of 2:59 p.m., compared to a 0.35% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. It rose the most since Dec. 2, 2022.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.1 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 70, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the 10 analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy', two recommend a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 11.6%.