Hindenburg's Adani Attack Pits Bears Against Bulls, Options Show

Data from the options chain show that all the Adani stocks that trade in the derivatives segment are closer to their support levels relative to their resistances, so a continued decline here will exacerbate downside volatility as investors are either forced to book losses or hedge their open positions. The optimists view stems from the fact that implied volatility for most of the group’s stocks is already at a 12-month high, so unless more bad news trickles in, swings are likely to come off.