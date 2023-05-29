Hindalco's Profitability To Be Supported By Lower Coal Costs, Says Nomura

Lower coal costs will support Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s profitability, mitigating a decline in aluminium prices, according to Nomura.

Aluminium prices declined 5% in May 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter average of FY23, led by a weak Chinese recovery and subdued manufacturing exports, Nomura said. This was offset by a 20% decline in international thermal coal prices, which led to a decline in coal e-auction premiums and lower procurement costs for Hindalco's India business, the brokerage said.

Nomura maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs. 560, implying a 35% upside. This is because, in addition to lower coal prices, Hindalco has undertaken stronger than expected deleveraging, with its net debt falling to Rs 34,000 crore in FY23 from Rs 39,100 crore a year earlier.

However, Hindalco faces risk from the near-term contraction in Chinese construction demand, further affecting aluminium prices and depressing profits. Another risk would be the worse-than-expected slowdown in North and South American demand for beverage can sheets, the brokerage said. A long-term risk would also surface from a shift to green aluminium, which could be a demand risk for India operations due to the usage of thermal coal for captive power.

Nomura's Ebitda estimates for Hindalco's Indian aluminium business are tweaked slightly upwards by 2% for FY24 as a decline in costs is offset by lower aluminium prices. Aluminium price estimates are cut by 2.8% to $2,525 per tonne for FY24 and 3.6% to $2,650 per tonne for FY25.

However, Ebitda estimates for Hindalco's overall business are seen as up 4% due to strong Ebitda reported by the company's copper segment (the copper segment's Ebitda estimates are up 97% for FY24 and FY25).