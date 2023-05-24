Hindalco, Piramal Pharma, Nykaa, Cummins India Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

BQPrimeMarketsHindalco, Piramal Pharma, Nykaa, Cummins India Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for major earnings scheduled to be announced today.

24 May 2023, 7:08 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hindalco Industries Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Metal companies will be in focus on Wednesday as Hindalco Industries, Shyam Metalics and Energy, National Aluminium Co., announce their results for the quarter ended March 2023.

Hindalco, an Aditya Birla Group company, is expected to post consolidated net profit of Rs 2,046.70 crore for the period under review, showed consensus of analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg. Net sales are expected to be at Rs 47,506.50 crore, Bloomberg data shows.

Life Insurance Corporation of India, Oil India, Hitachi Energy India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Titagarh Wagons, Hawkins Cookers, Hindware Home Innovation, Moschip Technologies, Rupa & Company, Venus Pipes & Tubes and Welspun Specialty Solutions will also announce their financial results for the March quarter.

