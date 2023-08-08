Hindalco Industries Q1 Results: Profit Down 40% But Beats Estimates

"FY24 has started on a promising note," Managing Director Satish Pai said. "Our focus on expanding our value-added portfolio and operational efficiencies has enabled us to deliver a sustained performance in the face of continued macroeconomic pressures."

An enhanced product mix saw the aluminium India downstream business generate higher value, with the Ebitda increasing by 31%. Despite significant market headwinds, Novelis continued to show sequential improvement in adjusted Ebitda and Ebitda per tonne, backed by record sales of automotive aluminium sheets, according to Pai.

The copper business achieved record metal sales and maintained its market share despite undergoing a planned shutdown, he said.

Shares of Hindalco Industries were trading 2.38% lower at Rs 453.80 apiece after the results were announced compared to a 0.14% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 at 1:50 p.m.