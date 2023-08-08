Hindalco Industries Q1 Results: Profit Down 40% But Beats Estimates
The company's net profit fell 40% YoY to Rs 2,454 crore, compared with Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,981.6 crore.
Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s profit declined in the first quarter, but beat analysts' estimates.
The aluminium producer's net profit fell 40% year-on-year to Rs 2,454 crore in the June quarter against Rs 4,119 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,981.6-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Hindalco Industries Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8.7% at Rs 52,991 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42,560.7 crore).
Ebitda down 32% at Rs 5,714 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,231.5 crore).
Ebitda margin at 10.78% versus 14.53% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.94%).
Net profit down 40% at Rs 2,454 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,981.55 crore).
Segment-Wise Results
Novelis: Hindalco's American subsidiary's Ebitda fell 20% to Rs 3,456 crore.
Aluminium Upstream: The upstream segment's operational earnings fell 41% in the first quarter.
Aluminium Downstream: Operating profit for the downstream segment decreased 7% to Rs 147 crore.
Copper: Revenue grew 9.2% to Rs 11,502 crore due to robust market demand. Ebitda fell to Rs 531 crore compared to Rs 565 crore in the previous year.
"FY24 has started on a promising note," Managing Director Satish Pai said. "Our focus on expanding our value-added portfolio and operational efficiencies has enabled us to deliver a sustained performance in the face of continued macroeconomic pressures."
An enhanced product mix saw the aluminium India downstream business generate higher value, with the Ebitda increasing by 31%. Despite significant market headwinds, Novelis continued to show sequential improvement in adjusted Ebitda and Ebitda per tonne, backed by record sales of automotive aluminium sheets, according to Pai.
The copper business achieved record metal sales and maintained its market share despite undergoing a planned shutdown, he said.
Shares of Hindalco Industries were trading 2.38% lower at Rs 453.80 apiece after the results were announced compared to a 0.14% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 at 1:50 p.m.