High-Value Deals, New Players: All That's Creating Buzz In Private Credit

Private credit transactions worth $4 billion have happened during the first half of 2023, as credit players try to gain from opportunities by providing capital to corporate borrowers.

Based on publicly available information, EY tracked 18 transactions wherein $4 billion have been deployed during the first half of 2023, according to a detailed private credit activity report. The list excludes venture debt, debt funding in financial services players and offshore bond raises.

“Actual data can be a lot more as not everybody discloses the details and market size is much bigger ... $5 billion worth of transactions primarily happened in the first half of last calendar year," Bharat Gupta, partner at EY India, told BQ Prime.

There were hardly any transactions in the second half of last year due to multiple factors like inflation, interest rate increases and uncertainty around global supply chain, which led to drying up of the transactions during the period, said Gupta.